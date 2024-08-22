IFP youth chair placed on ‘special leave’ amid GBV claims

It's amid claims of abuse and gender-based violence following the disappearance of Sanele Zondo's wife, Simenyiwe.

Zondo reported her missing last Friday.

He said the last time he heard from her was when she phoned to tell him she was going shopping in Richards Bay.

Simenyiwe resurfaced Wednesday and made a post on social media with claims of GBV.

Zondo also posted a statement claiming he's a victim of assault along with a picture of a bloodied face.





In a now locked account, he claims the assault happened during an argument at home, adding he went to Hluhluwe SAPS to lay charges.

The IFP, in a statement, says it takes the matter seriously.

It says it's given Zondo special leave to focus on his personal and family matters.

Regarding the allegation against him, the party says law enforcement must deal with the matter.

The IFP has reiterated its support for the fight against gender-based violence.





