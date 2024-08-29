New Vryheid mall to boost local employment
Updated | By Mamelisa Ngcongo
A local property development company is confident a new shopping centre that's been built in Vryheid will boost employment in and around the northern KZN town.
The construction of the Princess Mkabayi Mall began last year.
It's set to be open in October.
Moolman Group's Cornel Papenfus believes the mall will be a welcome addition to an area struggling with high levels of poverty and unemployment.
"Usually for the construction period, it can be between 650 to 850 positions that we create during that period.
"But once the development is open, it can be between 1,000 and 1,200 jobs for a centre of this size that is created.
"We always encourage local contractors and retailers to employ local. We also had a service provider and a jib portal on our website where people could apply."
