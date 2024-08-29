New Vryheid mall to boost local employment

The construction of the Princess Mkabayi Mall began last year.

It's set to be open in October.

Moolman Group's Cornel Papenfus believes the mall will be a welcome addition to an area struggling with high levels of poverty and unemployment.





READ: Unemployed social workers protest for jobs in KZN

"Usually for the construction period, it can be between 650 to 850 positions that we create during that period.

"But once the development is open, it can be between 1,000 and 1,200 jobs for a centre of this size that is created.

"We always encourage local contractors and retailers to employ local. We also had a service provider and a jib portal on our website where people could apply."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)