King Shaka statue unveiled at Durban airport

More than two years after it was erected, the covers and scaffolding have come off the R4.5 million statue of King Shaka at the airport named after him in Durban.

Amazulu King Misuzulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the unveiling on Thursday. It was a hive of activity at the King Shaka International Airport where the statue of the famous king has finally been unveiled. The towering bronze sculpture placed at the airport precinct depicts a Zulu warrior holding a spear and shield, as depicted in one of King Shaka's famous images.



AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has arrived at the King Shaka International Airport where he alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa will unveil the statue of King Shaka Zulu ka Senzangakhona @ECR_Newswatch pic.twitter.com/RMVIcHkrW1 — Logic Malinga (@Logic_Malinga) November 7, 2024

Amabutho, the regiments who accompanied current monarch Misuzulu, broke out in ihubo leLembe, a hymn for Shaka, when the cloth that had been covering the artwork was dropped to reveal the 13-meter-tall statue. It's the second statue of King Shaka to be unveiled at the airport The previous one, unveiled in 2010, saw him flanked by two cattle. It was taken down after the late King Zwelithini said it portrayed Shaka as a herd boy and not the brave warrior he was.

[In pics] The unveiling of the statue aims to honour the King’s legacy and preserve his memory for future generations.



The monument will serve as a symbol of unity, strength, and pride for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the entire nation, celebrating King Shaka's contributions… pic.twitter.com/LO02vLyRjc — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 7, 2024