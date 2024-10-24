Deadly shooting leaves N3 near Sherwood closed
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The N3 Westbound near Sherwood, west of Durban,
remained closed on Thursday afternoon after three people were killed in a
shooting.
The incident occurred just after the Sherwood off-ramp.
It is understood two occupants of a car were shot, after which the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle.
ALS Paramedics say all three victims were declared dead at the scene.
READ: Three killed in N3 shooting near Sherwood
Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson advised motorists to avoid the area.
"All motorists will be taken off at the Sherwood off-ramp and motorists are able to join the N3 again from the Sherwood off-ramp. So, between the off-ramp and the on-ramp, this where the area has been coned off, and it will be active for some time.
"SAPS officials are in attendance, and they are waiting for forensics experts to also come through. Once that has been completed, then the mortuary vehicle will also make its way to the scene."
