Deadly shooting leaves N3 near Sherwood closed

The incident occurred just after the Sherwood off-ramp.

It is understood two occupants of a car were shot, after which the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle.

ALS Paramedics say all three victims were declared dead at the scene.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson advised motorists to avoid the area.

"All motorists will be taken off at the Sherwood off-ramp and motorists are able to join the N3 again from the Sherwood off-ramp. So, between the off-ramp and the on-ramp, this where the area has been coned off, and it will be active for some time.

"SAPS officials are in attendance, and they are waiting for forensics experts to also come through. Once that has been completed, then the mortuary vehicle will also make its way to the scene."

