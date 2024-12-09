NERSA wraps up public hearings on tariff hikes

NERSA held its final leg of the public consultation process in Durban over the past three days.

It heard a range of views from ratepayers, pensioners and organisations on Eskom’s application for a 36 per cent price increase next year and two lower ones for the years after.

Allison Schoeman, from the eThekwini United Ratepayers Business and Civics Organisation, presented on behalf of the group, telling NERSA that residents cannot be burdened by inefficiencies and corruption.

"Transparency is a cornerstone of accountability. NERSA must require Eskom to provide detailed and publicly accessible financial reports that account for every cent of public money spent.

"By demanding transparency, NERSA can rebuild public trust and ensure that Eskom's financial practises are open to scrutiny."

