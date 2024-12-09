KZN residents reject Eskom's proposed tariff hikes

The National Energy Regulator wrapped up consultations in Durban over the weekend.

It heard a range of views from ratepayers, pensioners, and organisations on Eskom’s application for a 36 per cent price increase next year and two lower ones for the years after.

Resident Celomuhle Zondi was among those who presented to NERSA.

He said corruption is the reason behind these increases.

"This increase is because of a few individuals who are corrupt; they want to benefit from this. For decades, the pockets of these individuals that are corrupt have never been full," said Zondi.

"For experimental learning, you can borrow these trousers just for one week and try to put dollars and billions in that pocket, but it will never be full. So, Eskom has to come up with a strategy to deal with these corrupt individuals."

Bo Dayal said there is zero accountability at Eskom operations.

"There are some very good people in Eskom. There are some excellent engineers, but unfortunately, they are not allowed to do their work as they are supposed to be doing their work because of interference."

