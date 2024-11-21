Protest suspends Eskom tariff hearings in Durban

The decision to suspend the hearings came amid growing frustration among attendees, who complained that the venue could not accommodate a large number of people.

It led to protests outside the room at the Royal Hotel in Durban.

Nersa was supposed to hear from the public, local groups such as the eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement, ward councillors, and environmental groups opposing Eskom's proposed 36% tariff hike.





Around 500 people turned up at the public hearing but could not be accommodated at the venue due to its size.

Chants erupted outside the room from those who were unable to enter.





They demanded that Nersa move the hearings to a bigger venue.





"A proper venue is needed to cater for every because this electricity issue affects everybody," said one woman.

Nersa moved the hearing from the Transnet facility at the Durban Harbour to the Royal Hotel on Wednesday night.

Nersa chairperson Nomfindo Maseti says Thursday's gathering had to be postponed.





"Today we saw so much people come to the hearing, the room accommodates almost 100 people. It seems we are more than 100 people."

She says they will communicate a new date and venue soon.





