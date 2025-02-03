 Nehawu set deadline for Ithala wage payments
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Nehawu set deadline for Ithala wage payments

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Trade union Nehawu has given National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank five days to pay the salaries of hundreds of Ithala workers. 

Ithala Bank
Supplied: Sandile Ndlovu

They have not received their pay for January.

"On the 20th of January, our members were expected to get paid. Our members must be paid with immediate effect. The are some entities or small companies that are also linked to the work that Ithala is doing," says Nehawu's KZN secretary Ayanda Zulu.

 READ: Call for govt to save Ithala

The entity's accounts were frozen after the Prudential Authority approached the courts to have Ithala provisionally liquidated.

"We will be working for them; responses must be provided. By Wednesday, we must receive a response to our memorandum," said Zulu.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 3

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.