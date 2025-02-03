Nehawu set deadline for Ithala wage payments
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Trade union Nehawu has given National Treasury
and the South African Reserve Bank five days to pay the salaries of hundreds of
Ithala workers.
They have not received their pay for January.
"On the 20th of January, our members were expected to get paid. Our members must be paid with immediate effect. The are some entities or small companies that are also linked to the work that Ithala is doing," says Nehawu's KZN secretary Ayanda Zulu.
The entity's accounts were frozen after the Prudential Authority approached the courts to have Ithala provisionally liquidated.
"We will be working for them; responses must be provided. By Wednesday, we must receive a response to our memorandum," said Zulu.
