 Call for govt to save Ithala
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Call for govt to save Ithala

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has called on local government to intervene to save Ithala. 

Liquidation of Ithala Bank 'premature' - KZN Legislature
Supplied

The king broke his silence over the issue on Saturday, addressing concerns over an attempt by the Prudential Authority to have the entity provisionally liquidated. 


Ithala has some 257,000 depositors in KZN, most of whom are rural women. 


The king has tasked KZN Cogta to lead a delegation of royal family members and Amakhosi to support the provincial government in its bid to protect Ithala. 


READ: KZN Treasury backs Ithala's fight against liquidation


Due to the suspension of transactions, Amakhosi are also unable to access R34 million held in traditional levies' trust account.  


The legal battle was supposed to take centre stage in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last week but was postponed to March.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.