Nehawu says solutions needed to identify unclaimed bodies at mortuaries
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Health workers' union, Nehawu says more needs to be done to resolve the issue of unclaimed and unidentified bodies at the country's morgues
The Health Department told parliament this week that more than 3 000 bodies remain unclaimed.
KZN topped the list with over 1 500 unidentified bodies.
The department pointed to outstanding DNA test results and a lack of identity documents as some of the reasons.
READ: KZN Health must prioritise safety of workers – NEHAWU
Nehawu's Ayanda Zulu says they have raised their concerns with the provincial health department several times before.
"As we have been consistently saying, there is quite a number of unclaimed bodies in these mortuaries. This is happening when the fridges, most of the time, are not working. The smell has an impact in terms of health and safety.”
