 Nearly R600m for KZN officials' airtime, data
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

KwaZulu-Natal Treasury says the provincial government is paying almost R600 million a year towards data and airtime costs for officials.

MEC Francois Rodgers says it is an extraordinary amount and believes there is a possibility some who are benefiting are no longer employed by the government.

Provincial Treasury spokesperson Nkosikhona Duma says a preliminary investigation also revealed some of the costs may be duplications or go towards employees who have passed away.

"MEC Rodgers has requested the KZN Treasury team to launch an investigation into this matter, because we need to stop all the unnecessary leakages of public funds.

"As a government of provincial unity we've priorities job creation, the fight against poverty and inequality, as well as building a sustainable economy. The possibility that millions of rands are being gratuitously spent on airtime and data, does not bode well for this mission."

