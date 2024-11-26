Meyer shocked by murder of Public Works official
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer says the rising number of women and children being killed is alarming.
KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer says the rising number of women and children being killed is alarming.
He was reacting to the murder of Zandile Ngcobo, a department official who was shot dead- along with her 11-year-old son in their home in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday night.
Ngcobo was pregnant.
Police who are investigating cases of murder say a six-year-old child is the only survivor.
It's as the country today begins observing 16-days for no violence against women and children.
READ: Mom, son shot dead in PMB home
Speaking at a media briefing in Durban, Meyer said the incident is a reminder of why this campaign is important.
"The news ss still a bit sketchy, it does seem like it was someone that was known to the family that committed the murder. As a department, we have been in touch with the husband. Another child saw this happen and it is absolutely unacceptable that we live in a society that this still happens."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Company imposes 'no leave' policy for holidays
A notice to employees warned them not to take leave, including vacation ...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Mzansi reacts: Do car guards get tipped enough?
A man posted a video with a car guard addressing whether car owners are ...Danny Guselli an hour ago