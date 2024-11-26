Meyer shocked by murder of Public Works official

He was reacting to the murder of Zandile Ngcobo, a department official who was shot dead- along with her 11-year-old son in their home in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday night.

Ngcobo was pregnant.

Police who are investigating cases of murder say a six-year-old child is the only survivor.

It's as the country today begins observing 16-days for no violence against women and children.





READ: Mom, son shot dead in PMB home

Speaking at a media briefing in Durban, Meyer said the incident is a reminder of why this campaign is important.

"The news ss still a bit sketchy, it does seem like it was someone that was known to the family that committed the murder. As a department, we have been in touch with the husband. Another child saw this happen and it is absolutely unacceptable that we live in a society that this still happens."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)