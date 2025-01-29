Ndwedwe residents worried about illegal limestone mine

On Tuesday, representatives from the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature's Economic Development and Tourism Portfolio Committee met with the community at KwaDukuza Town Hall.

Velancia Nkwanyana, who lives in Ward 15, said the mine has been running for years, adding that those desperate for work are suffering.

"We are pleading with the Economic Development and Tourism department to create more job opportunities instead because the ongoing illegal lime mining is currently being abused in the area, and some people are dying as a result of it being ignored," said Nkwanyana.

The committee says a team will be sent to assess the situation. The department will also escalate the matter to Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to ensure that the proper permits are issued for legitimate mining activities.









