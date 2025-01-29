KZN ‘needs to boost exports’

The province’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism said on Tuesday that there is room to grow the exporting business in the province.





Chief Financial Officer, Khaya Mthethwa, spoke at a meeting with members of the local business community in KwaDukuza.





He urged more young people to start their own businesses to drive economic growth.





Dube Tradeport CEO Hamish Erskine told the same meeting that there are a few projects in the works to boost manufacturing.





“We not just looking at housing, we looking to create a whole community but the port will be there. Where do the jobs come from?





“I focus is on the industrial areas, created expanded, manufacturing in the area. So we hope to be able to soon be able to communicate more details on this project."