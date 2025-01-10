Ndlozi's resignation as EFF MP ‘no surprise’

The party confirmed on Thursday morning that Ndlozi and fellow MP Yazini Tetyana would not take up their places in the opposition benches when Parliament restarts.

It says their resignations were voluntary.

Ndlozi served in the National Assembly since 2014 but has been sidelined by EFF leader Julius Malema amid an apparent rift between the two.

Political analyst Levy Ndou says his resignation was a long time coming.

READ: EFF's Ndlozi, Tetyana resign as MPs

"This is an announcement that most people were waiting for. Signs were there that Dr Ndlozi could resign his position in Parliament. Dr Ndlozi was not part of (the EFF) National ([People’s) Assembly, and he was not re-elected into the top leadership of the EFF."

Ndou says should Ndlozi resign from the party, it could hurt the EFF.

"What could make an impact could be if he, therefore, decides to leave the party and join another political party. That, in my view, could make an impact because he might also therefore be able to speak outside the EFF as his political home, and at this stage, the EFF remain his political home. He is still bound by the constitution of the party."

