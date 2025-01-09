EFF's Ndlozi, Tetyana resign as MPs

Ndlozi skipped out on the party's elective conference in Nasrec last month.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he had been suspended for failing to inform party leader Julius Malema about Floyd Shivambu’s alleged plans to leave the party.

Before joining Parliament, Tetyana served in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, while Ndlozi has been in the National Assembly since 2014.

The EFF’s Sinawo Thambo says the party has accepted the voluntary resignation of the two members.

"The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the Secretary General of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa.

"The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from the deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments."

