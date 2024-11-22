NCOP debates Eskom tariff hikes

The power utility has asked the energy regulator to push prices up by 36% next year, nearly 12% in 2026 and 9 percent the year after.

While most MPs agree the increases would burden poorer South Africans and businesses, they’ve presented varying arguments in the NCOP on solutions.

One was that there is a need to balance Eskom’s financial sustainability with protecting vulnerable citizens.

Eastern Cape MEC Zolile Williams says the proposed hikes are unaffordable.

"Our government must demand financial oversight and accountability at Eskom. Corruption and inefficiencies must be addressed decisively to reduce the utilities reliance on tariff increases."

Friday would have been the second and final day of Nersa's public hearings in KZN on Eskom's application.

The regulator had to postpone the consultation process after an eleventh-hour venue change meant many members of the public who had wanted to attend Thursday’s session in Durban couldn't be accommodated at the new, smaller venue.

Nersa says it will announce new dates and a venue for KZN in due course.









