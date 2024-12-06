 NCC probe clears Top Score porridge
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

NCC probe clears Top Score porridge

Updated | By Selaki Ledwaba

The National Consumer Commission says it's wrapped up its investigation into the quality of a Namibian-produced porridge after claims it'd been linked to the deaths of children in the Eastern Cape. 

TOP SCORE INSTANT
MSN

The NCC's Pheto Ntaba says no contamination was found in the batches they had tested. 

 

A product recall of Top Score Vanilla Instant porridge was issued in September after investigations began into the deaths of three children in Buffalo City. 

 

Allegations at the time were that they'd consumed the product the day they fell ill. 


READ: Namibian porridge maker releases test results after suspected food poisoning

 

Ntaba says the company Namib Mills was found to have adhered to food quality and safety standards.

 

"Our investigation was limited to the provisions of the CPA where we were investigating whether this manufacturer has contravened or had contravened the provisions of the CPA and, of course, to ensure that risks that are associated with the supply of the potentially harmful product were mitigated." 


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.