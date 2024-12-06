NCC probe clears Top Score porridge

The NCC's Pheto Ntaba says no contamination was found in the batches they had tested.

A product recall of Top Score Vanilla Instant porridge was issued in September after investigations began into the deaths of three children in Buffalo City.

Allegations at the time were that they'd consumed the product the day they fell ill.





Ntaba says the company Namib Mills was found to have adhered to food quality and safety standards.

"Our investigation was limited to the provisions of the CPA where we were investigating whether this manufacturer has contravened or had contravened the provisions of the CPA and, of course, to ensure that risks that are associated with the supply of the potentially harmful product were mitigated."





