NCC probe clears Top Score porridge
Updated | By Selaki Ledwaba
The National Consumer Commission says it's wrapped up its investigation into the quality of a Namibian-produced porridge after claims it'd been linked to the deaths of children in the Eastern Cape.
The National Consumer Commission says it's wrapped up its investigation into the quality of a Namibian-produced porridge after claims it'd been linked to the deaths of children in the Eastern Cape.
The NCC's Pheto Ntaba says no contamination was found in the batches they had tested.
A product recall of Top Score Vanilla Instant porridge was issued in September after investigations began into the deaths of three children in Buffalo City.
Allegations at the time were that they'd consumed the product the day they fell ill.
READ: Namibian porridge maker releases test results after suspected food poisoning
Ntaba says the company Namib Mills was found to have adhered to food quality and safety standards.
"Our investigation was limited to the provisions of the CPA where we were investigating whether this manufacturer has contravened or had contravened the provisions of the CPA and, of course, to ensure that risks that are associated with the supply of the potentially harmful product were mitigated."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durban liquor store's hilarious 'No Credit' sign
A classic home-made sign that provides all the entertainment but lays do...Danny Guselli 33 minutes ago
-
Safety tips to stay scam-free this holiday season
It pays to stay alert and safe this festive season. After all, it isn't ...Danny Guselli 49 minutes ago