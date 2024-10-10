Namibian porridge maker releases test results after suspected food poisoning

The product's safety was called into question after the deaths of three children in the Eastern Cape two weeks ago.

Namib Mills says after a series of pesticide, metal and microbiological tests, Top Score Instant Porridge was found to be free of harmful contaminants.

Following the tragic incident in Mdantsane, the company temporarily recalled all variants of the porridge from its markets in South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho and Zambia.

It says that even though there is no evidence linking the product to this isolated incident, it took this step out of an abundance of caution.

Police are waiting for the results of the children's toxicology tests.





Meanwhile, 35 learners from a primary school in Limpopo have been treated for food poisoning.

Officials say the children were complaining of headaches and stomach cramps.

The provincial Education Department's Mosebjane Kgaffe says food samples from learners are being tested to determine if school nutrition rations were the cause.

"MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya calls on all parents and the education community not to panic as the situation is under control and will be investigated thoroughly to ensure that learners are safe at all times."

On Sunday, five children in Naledi, Soweto, died from suspected food poisoning.

It's believed they fell ill after eating snacks from a spaza shop.





