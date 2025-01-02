KZN Health investigates misuse of state ambulance

KZN Health investigates misuse of state ambulances
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
KZN Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane says an investigation is underway into two incidents involving state ambulances on New Year's Eve.
KZN Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane says an investigation is underway into two incidents involving state ambulances on New Year's Eve.
"Yesterday the premier received a complaint that there is an ambulance parked in front of a tavern, and it has been there for several hours. The person was able to give the premier the details."
In another incident, an ambulance was seen transporting building materials.
READ: 12-year-old amongst those who gave birth on New Year's Day
Simelane says they have since been able to identify those involved adding that paramedics misusing ambulances are straining the already struggling fleet.
"Those who are found guilty are going to be dealt with, because it means that while the ambulance is transporting building material there is a mother out there who is unable to be transported because there is no ambulance available or there is someone who is shot or stabbed."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Mom jokes about her new son-in-law – the monkey
It looked like this monkey was going bananas over her smile.Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Durbanites show they're good with crowds this New Year's
This New Year, the crowds gathered once again, creating a scene that fel...Carol Ofori 4 hours ago