KZN Health investigates misuse of state ambulance

"Yesterday the premier received a complaint that there is an ambulance parked in front of a tavern, and it has been there for several hours. The person was able to give the premier the details."





In another incident, an ambulance was seen transporting building materials.





Simelane says they have since been able to identify those involved adding that paramedics misusing ambulances are straining the already struggling fleet.





"Those who are found guilty are going to be dealt with, because it means that while the ambulance is transporting building material there is a mother out there who is unable to be transported because there is no ambulance available or there is someone who is shot or stabbed."





