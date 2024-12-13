N3 traffic volumes to pick up over long weekend
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The N3 Toll Concession says it's ready for the festive season traffic surge.
KwaZulu-Natal is bracing for thousands of holidaymakers, with many expected to arrive on Friday afternoon.
The concession's spokesperson Thania Dhoogra says it's going to be a busy long weekend.
"The bulk of traffic is expected to be travelling in a southbound direction towards Durban, but is also likely that northbound traffic volumes towards Johannesburg will also increase."
She says traffic officials will be monitoring the toll route between Cedara in KZN and Gauteng's Heidelberg area.
The concession says construction work is being paused on the freeway, which's likely to experience another spike in traffic volumes five days before Christmas.
