Festive season: Over 2,700 newly trained constables deployed
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The passing-out parades will simultaneously take place at various South African Police Service academies, including Tshwane, Bishop Lavis, Graaff-Reinet, and Ulundi.
The newly trained police officers will be deployed to various police stations across the country to boost policing in time for the festive season.
The cohort of constables underwent the Basic Police Development Learning Programme since April 2024 and will stand on parade at various academies on Thursday.
#sapsHQ [TSHWANE PASSING OUT PARADE] #PassingOutParades #MoreBootsOnTheGround The excitement is mounting as the newly trained constables, who completed their basic training of the Basic Police Development Learning Programme at SAPS Academy in Tshwane, are getting ready for their… pic.twitter.com/iztPNJDFU5— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 12, 2024
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and his deputies Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo will welcome the officers in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.
“These newly trained police officers will be deployed at various police stations across the country to capacitate and boost the grassroots level of policing in time for the peak of the busy festive season,” said the spokesperson for the Minister of Police, Kamogelo Mogotsi.
Mchunu will officiate at the largest parade comprising 2 066 graduates at the SAPS Academy Tshwane.
