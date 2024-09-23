N3 toll route reopens after snow disruptions

The N3 Toll Concession says all roads have been reopened and traffic's flowing freely again.

"After assessing, authorities have deemed it safe enough for mobility to be restored to the area of the N3 toll route extending between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith. This now means that traffic can continue to move along the N3 toll route between Cedara and Heidelberg," said spokesperson Thania Dhoogra.

The snowstorm left almost 2 000 motorists stuck in a 30 km traffic backlog between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith on Friday.

READ: Woman dies from hypothermia in the N3 snowstorm

Multiple teams, including rescue personnel, road agencies and volunteers worked tirelessly over the weekend to free them.

Wendy Hodgson from Mooi River says her daughter, son-in-law and their two children were trapped in the snow for 12 hours.

"They would switch the car off to try and preserve fuel and then it would just get too cold and then they would switch it on again. So, it wasn't a wonderful experience, but they had packed well for the cold because we knew it was going to be cold here this weekend."

