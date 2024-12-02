N3 taxi blockade cleared

On Monday morning, members of the Long Distance Taxi Association blocked the N3 near Spaghetti Junction - leaving Durban.





Drivers have vowed that they won't operate until KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma delivers on his promise to issue permits.





They are also unhappy about Operation Shanela, the law enforcement drive that impounds unroadworthy taxis and those who are operating illegally.





Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says more than four thousand permits are waiting to be collected by taxi operators.





Sibiya says the disruptions are unnecessary.





"We think there must be something else other than the issues that have been raised around permits and Operation Shanela. Operation Shanela was established years ago to ensure that honest taxi owners are protected."





