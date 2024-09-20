N3 near Van Reenen's Pass reopens to traffic
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The N3 near Van Reenen's Pass re-opened to traffic on Friday afternoon.
The N3 near Van Reenen's Pass re-opened to traffic on Friday afternoon.
The road between Ladysmith and Harrismith was closed earlier after two trucks collided.
It led to an oil and diesel spill on the highway.
READ: Oil spill closes N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass
"Road users are cautioned to continue to expect congestion and delays while the extensive backlog is cleared," warned N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra.
"N3TC expresses its gratitude to all road incident management teams who attended the scene."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Snow has been spotted! Underberg, KZN blanketed in snow
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead this weekend.Stacey & J Sbu 38 minutes ago
-
Mzansi reacts to man videoing a Steers branch that was on fire
The power of social media lacks urgency sometimes. It is all about the t...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago