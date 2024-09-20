N3 near Van Reenen's Pass reopens to traffic

The road between Ladysmith and Harrismith was closed earlier after two trucks collided.

It led to an oil and diesel spill on the highway.





READ: Oil spill closes N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass

"Road users are cautioned to continue to expect congestion and delays while the extensive backlog is cleared," warned N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra.

"N3TC expresses its gratitude to all road incident management teams who attended the scene."





