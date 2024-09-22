N3 still closed between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith due to 30km traffic backlog

It has urged motorists to please avoid the area for now saying it is still busy with recovery operations.

Chief operating manager Thania Dhoogra says there is currently a 30km backlog of vehicles trying to move from Harrismith towards Van Reenen's Pass.

A massive rescue operation has been underway to clear the path for motorists trapped in the snow since Friday night.

"Multidisciplinary rescue and recovery operations are continuing between Van Reenen's and Swinburne in challenging conditions.

"This obstruction is caused by a large number of heavy and light motor vehicles that are gridlocked across all four lanes. These vehicles, some of which have been abandoned by their drivers, have to be moved out of the way one by one to allow the graders to continue to work along this section of the roadway."

Dhoogra says that trucks are being stacked on Van Reenen's Pass while cars are being escorted by traffic officials southbound towards Durban.





