MUT says can’t release info yet on ‘sex for marks’ scandal

It has confirmed, though, that the lecturer under investigation was suspended after the whistle was blown on alleged misconduct.

The MUT's statement on Friday morning follows a report by the Daily News about accusations that marks were being traded for sexual favours and money.

Scores of civil engineering students had reportedly been victims of the lecturer, who the varsity says was suspended at the beginning of the month pending the outcome of an investigation.





READ: 'Sex for marks' MUT scandal part of broader societal issue - expert

The institution says it's concerned about staff releasing details to the media prematurely.

It says it's kept the matter under wraps to give potential witnesses a chance to come forward with evidence.

MUT says it takes the misconduct allegations seriously and will provide updates on its investigation when appropriate.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)