MUT says can’t release info yet on ‘sex for marks’ scandal
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The Mangosuthu University of Technology says it cannot release any information about its probe into an alleged "sex for marks" scandal.
It has confirmed, though, that the lecturer under investigation was suspended after the whistle was blown on alleged misconduct.
The MUT's statement on Friday morning follows a report by the Daily News about accusations that marks were being traded for sexual favours and money.
Scores of civil engineering students had reportedly been victims of the lecturer, who the varsity says was suspended at the beginning of the month pending the outcome of an investigation.
The institution says it's concerned about staff releasing details to the media prematurely.
It says it's kept the matter under wraps to give potential witnesses a chance to come forward with evidence.
MUT says it takes the misconduct allegations seriously and will provide updates on its investigation when appropriate.
