Murder-accused traditional healer and sons back in KZN court
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A northern KZN traditional healer and his two sons are due in court next week on charges of kidnapping and murder.
A northern KZN traditional healer and his two sons are due in court next week on charges of kidnapping and murder.
48-year-old Khulekani Ngubane, and his sons, Sihle Zungu and Mduduzi Ngubane were arrested over the weekend.
They accused of killing 28-year-old Thandazani Mngomezulu, apparently over his alleged romantic feelings towards one of their girlfriends.
Mngomezulu apparently also spoke negatively about Ngubane.
READ: AKA, Tibz murder accused denied bail again
The KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the victim was under the influence of alcohol.
"Ngubane then took his two sons and went to fetch Mngomezulu from his home at Qwakini area in Mtubatuba. The three reportedly forced Mngomezulu to their home where they allegedly tied him against a tree and the father assaulted him on 15 December 2024," said Netshiunda.
"Mngomezulu was rescued by community members who pleaded with the traditional healer that the victim had had enough. After spending several days at the hospital in Empangeni, Mngomezulu succumbed to his severe injuries."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
How should you actually store your toothbrush?
Did you know that storing your toothbrush in a dry, well-ventilated area...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Ons weet nie wat Dricus weet nie! UFC champ proposes to love
Dricus du Plessis liked Vasti so he put a ring on her!Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago