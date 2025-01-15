Heavy rains leave uMhlathuze residents reeling

Kiernan Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead on Durban's Florida Road nearly two years ago.

Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande launched a fresh bail application last week, almost a year after their first attempt to be released failed.

This time, they argued that delays in the case had led to a change in their personal circumstances, affecting their ability to financially support their families.

Gwabeni said he had not been able to pay school fees for his children, while a taxi Ndimande owns was involved in an accident, allegedly leaving him with no income.

They told the court that despite the investigation being completed, the matter had not been moved to a higher court, and the ongoing extradition case in Eswatini added further delays.

READ: State confirms evidence linking accused to AKA murder

In handing down judgment on Wednesday, the magistrate said Gwabeni's medical doctor wife can take care of his children.

He believes that Ndimande's finance issues are self-made, as the investigating officer reported that there had been no attempts to fix the vehicle.

The magistrate says issues around delays cannot be entertained, as the state has confirmed it will go ahead with the case without the Ndimande brothers in eSwatini and that the indictments will be served in February.

