Murder suspect shot dead in Mariannhill

KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says they were tipped off about the man hiding at a home in Mariannhill.

He says officers made their way there in the morning.

"When they approached the house, the suspects opened fire on the police and the police and police retaliated, fatally wounding the suspect. A rifle was found in his possession.”





Mhlongo says the suspect had been linked to several criminal cases.

"There are a number of murder cases that happened around Mariannhill that he was sought for. A team is linking him and is requesting the public who might have information to come forward and assist."





