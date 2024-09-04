Murder suspect shot dead in Mariannhill
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Authorities on Wednesday processed the scene of a shootout in the west of Durban that's left a murder suspect dead.
KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says they were tipped off about the man hiding at a home in Mariannhill.
He says officers made their way there in the morning.
"When they approached the house, the suspects opened fire on the police and the police and police retaliated, fatally wounding the suspect. A rifle was found in his possession.”
READ: Witness details killing of eThekwini metro cop in court testimony
Mhlongo says the suspect had been linked to several criminal cases.
"There are a number of murder cases that happened around Mariannhill that he was sought for. A team is linking him and is requesting the public who might have information to come forward and assist."
