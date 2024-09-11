Murder suspect killed in a shootout in Cato Manor

While details of the operation are yet to be confirmed - it's understood that officers cordoned off an area near Bellair Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics says the suspect, who was shot multiple times, was declared dead on the scene.

"Paramedics found a policeman who had been struck by a bullet in his bullet vest during the gun battle. Fortunately, the bullet was stopped. However, the patient was treated and transported to the hospital for minor injuries. SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating the shooting further."