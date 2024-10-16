Four Lusikisiki massacre suspects arrested at KZN hideout

They were nabbed in what's understood to have been their hideout in Port Shepstone on Wednesday morning.

Members of the same family were shot dead in two homesteads in Lusikisiki two weeks ago.

One man, accused of gunning them down, abandoned his bail application at the local court on Tuesday.





READ: Accused in Lusikisiki massacre abandons bail bid

Last night, a massive manhunt began for four more men believed to be linked to the mass killings.

"Police received a tip-off from a community member that the wanted suspects were hiding at a rented accommodation at Mkholombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone," says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

"A swift operation was put in motion, and the three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 31 years old, were arrested. The operation is ongoing with police searching for a firearm which the suspects allegedly used in the commission of the crime."





