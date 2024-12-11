Murder-accused KZN cop to face corruption charge

Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi was nabbed last week in connection with the murder of his police partner, Ntombi Mbanjwa.

Mbanjwa was shot dead in uMzimkhulu in April this year.

KZN Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo, says while Mngqithi was in custody, they received a complaint about a culpable homicide case he had been investigating.

Mhlongo says officers probing the murder then picked up that a large sum of money had been paid into his account.

READ: Cop arrested for killing fiancée in KZN home

"That matter happened in November 2022, where a truck collided with a motor vehicle and seven passengers died. He was then allocated that docket of culpable homicide to investigate.

"It is alleged that he approached the truck driver and demanded R60,000 gratification in order to squash the docket. Certain crucial evidence was omitted deliberately by the sergeant, despite pocketing more than R30,000."

Mngqithi now also faces charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

He will be back in court next week.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)