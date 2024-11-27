Cop arrested for killing fiancée in KZN home

Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa was shot at the couple's Umzimkhulu home on the south coast in April.

He partner, Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi, claims he found her body when he returned home in the evening.

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says investigations led to Mngqithi's arrest on Monday.





He says the couple was stationed at Umzimkhulu Police Station.

"On Monday, 25 November 2024, Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi, 34, for murder of his fiancée.





"He briefly appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to 3 December 2024 for bail application."





