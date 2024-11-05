Majodina: Progress made in addressing KZN water woes

On Tuesday morning, Majodina delivered her 100 days in office report.

She focused on the department's performance.

Majodina said Umgeni-uThukela Water Board and the Presidential eThekwini Working Group are major role players in addressing the City's water supply and sanitation challenges.

"Including the construction of uMkhomazi Water Water that we will be visiting on the 7th. The construction of Ngwadini Dam and the new water treatment plant at the lower uMkhomazi River by the water board, but also we have handed over the Hazelmere Dam Water upgraded to meet water needs of the growing population of the north coast of eThekwini."





She revealed that the ministry receives over 250 complaints from communities countrywide daily on water security issues, which they do attend to.

"Most of the complaints are about water-related functions of municipalities such as pipe bursts, leakages, water tankers, disruptions of the supply of water, shortage of bore holes, water diversions by farmers and water pollution."





