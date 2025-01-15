KZN municipalities called out over unpaid pension funds
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The KwaZulu-Natal Treasury has cracked the whip over
municipalities’ failure to pay pension fund contributions.
It has flagged Okhahlamba Local Municipality for outstanding contributions that are said to be at over R11.4 million as of December.
Finance MEC Francois Rodgers says it goes against the Municipal Finance Management Act.
Spokesperson Nkosikhona Duma says such practices are criminal and a total disregard of workers’ rights.
"This is also inconsistent with the vision of the Government of Provincial Unity to build an ethical and capable development state, which cares deeply about workers’ rights. Against this backdrop, MEC Rodgers encourages the municipalities to launch consequence management proceedings against implicated accounting officers,” said provincial Treasury spokesperson, Nkosikhona Duma.
"MEC will be monitoring the response of the municipality’s response to his call and will not hesitate to intervene where necessary by ensuring the implementation of consequence management and accountability."
