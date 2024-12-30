Municipal workers union to fight for wages at Ray Nkonyeni

It is after the management and its employees reached a deadlock over a job grading process around over weeks ago.

Workers then embarked on a protest that's disrupted service delivery, including refuse collection and electricity supply.

Residents in Port Shepstone have also experienced intermittent power outages.

READ: No end to Ray Nkonyeni workers strike

But SAMWU KZN's Ntombifuthi Mzotho claims the plight of municipal workers dates back to 2016.

"We are now deeply outraged by the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality leadership for taking matters to court without consulting with our members, yet we were promised that fair salary adjustments would be implemented. The Council resolved to implement the salary upgrades and negotiate a payment plan for the six months’ compensation.

"However, the Municipal Manager has since obstructed progress, evading negotiations and instead prioritizing costly legal battles to challenge the arbitrator’s award."

The municipality has yet to comment on when a resolution will be reached.

