Multiple weather alerts issued for KZN
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The South African Weather Service has asked KwaZulu-Natal residents to brace for heavy downpours.
Forecasters have issued a double warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of KZN.
SA Weather Service forecaster Sihle Dlamini says a level 2 alert is in place in the extreme southern areas.
"It includes areas of Kokstad, Ixopo, Margate, and parts of Durban. The Yellow level four warning is mainly for the northeastern parts of the province, and it covers areas such as Vryheid, Ulundi, Richards Bay, Pongola, as well as Mbazwana."
He says an advisory's been issued for a heatwave, which is expected to end on Friday.
It's raised the mercury in KZN's northern parts, including Newcastle, Vryheid and Pongola.
