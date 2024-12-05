KZN premier, taxi association in bid to resolve strike

Members of the Durban Long Distance Taxi Association protested on routes in and around the city, earlier this week.

They are unhappy with the issuing of permits by the Department of Transport.

Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says Premier Thami Ntuli and MEC Siboniso Duma will meet with representatives at Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Thursday.

He says, among other things, they are concerned about the economic impact of these roadblock demonstrations.





"There's going to be a meeting with the taxi operators that have asked for the department to intervene. They have sent through notices to the MEC, asking him to protect their businesses. They are indicating that they are honest entrepreneurs that want to do business in line with the laws of the country."