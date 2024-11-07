 ‘Multiple fatalities’ in N3 crash near PMB
Updated | By Newswatch

Emergency services were on the scene of an accident involving several vehicles on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon.

ALS Paramedics

According to paramedics, the crash between Ashburton and the Lion Park off-ramp is serious. 

 

"Initial reports are that multiple injuries have been sustained as well as multiple fatalities," says ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. 


"Multiple ambulances are mobile to assist with advanced life support paramedics. 

 

"The incidences occurred over both bounds - Pietermaritzburg and Durban bound carriageways have been affected."


