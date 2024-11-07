‘Multiple fatalities’ in N3 crash near PMB

According to paramedics, the crash between Ashburton and the Lion Park off-ramp is serious.

"Initial reports are that multiple injuries have been sustained as well as multiple fatalities," says ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.





READ: Helicopter called in after M19 crash

"Multiple ambulances are mobile to assist with advanced life support paramedics.

"The incidences occurred over both bounds - Pietermaritzburg and Durban bound carriageways have been affected."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)