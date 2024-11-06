Helicopter called in after M19 crash
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The M19 in Pinetown has been temporarily closed to traffic to allow a medical helicopter to land to airlift a critically injured patient to hospital.
The M19 in Pinetown has been temporarily closed to traffic to allow a medical helicopter to land to airlift a critically injured patient to hospital.
Paramedics treated a man who was hurt in a single vehicle crash under the Otto Volek Bridge on Wednesday morning.
His car is said to have rolled several times before coming to a rest on a concrete pillar.
READ: One killed in N3 crash near Hammarsdale
Garrith Jamieson is the spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, and says the team has been treating him.
"One person has sustained critical injuries and ALS paramedics have stabilised him and the Red Cross helicopter has been called in to assist to rapidly transport the critical patient."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
J Sbu's December: Taking Zanda to eMandeni
J Sbu’s mission this December is to spend time in eMandeni with his son ...Stacey & J Sbu 43 minutes ago
-
Comedian goes viral for his unusual antics
When you first watch this man, you will get sucked into the elaborate ac...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago