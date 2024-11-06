Helicopter called in after M19 crash

Paramedics treated a man who was hurt in a single vehicle crash under the Otto Volek Bridge on Wednesday morning.

His car is said to have rolled several times before coming to a rest on a concrete pillar.





Garrith Jamieson is the spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, and says the team has been treating him.

"One person has sustained critical injuries and ALS paramedics have stabilised him and the Red Cross helicopter has been called in to assist to rapidly transport the critical patient."





