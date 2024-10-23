Mtubatuba officials call meeting after suspected food poisoning at schools

On Monday, 42 pupils were rushed to a clinic after allegedly eating snacks they bought from vendors outside the school.

They had reportedly complained of stomach pains.

Mayor of the Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality, Mxolisi Mthethwa, says last week some 22 students from another school were taken to a clinic after apparently consuming packs of sherbet from vendors.





READ: ANC to call ministers to account for food poisoning incidents, says Mbalula

"The very same kids that were consuming were vomiting. That means they came to school with an empty stomach."

Mthethwa says they were disturbed to learn that the children, who were meant to receive nutritional meals at school, were still going hungry.

"The Department of Education must come on board and try by all means to come up with a solution to eradicate this thing that is happening."