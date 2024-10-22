ANC to call ministers to account for food poisoning incidents, says Mbalula

He says the party is considering intervening after the public outcry over the tragic deaths of six children in Soweto.

They had allegedly eaten contaminated snacks bought from a spaza shop.

In response, local communities have accused foreign-owned spaza shops in townships of selling expired and unsafe food products.

Mbalula says if government doesn't act, frustrated communities might take matters into their own hands.

"I will be convening the cluster of ministers to give answers to this. As government, we must give leadership in relation to this matter. We must be consistent in terms of regulating spaza shops in our country. Very soon in the next coming weeks, we will announce an action plan for all South African townships to respond."

Mbalula spoke at the commemoration of the life and legacy of struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu in Pretoria on Monday.

Meanwhile, teams from the Department of Health are working to determine the chemical pathogen linked to these suspected poisoning incidents.