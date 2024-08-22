Mtubatuba building fire leaves tenants stranded

A double-storey building that housed clothing stores went up in flames in the CBD last week.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are still underway, but authorities believe it was sparked by electric wiring.





Ayanda Mtshali says she has been a tenant there for three years.

"The situation is really bad. I'm looking after my mother and three siblings with the little I have been getting for my business.

"I have been requesting donations, but they are not sufficient. I am currently doing house calls in the meantime, while I am still searching for another place to rent."





