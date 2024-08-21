Fire warning issued for northern KZN
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
An alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon for extremely high fire danger conditions in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
South African Weather Service forecaster Siphesihle Dlamini says these include areas such as Ladysmith, Msinga, Nkandla, Ulundi, Nongoma and uMhlabuyalingana.
"When I look at the observations, there are fires around the areas of Vryhied that I can already happening."
Makhosi Dladla, who's with Working on Fire, says 41 response teams have been deployed in the province to deal with any potential danger.
She says they have battled 169 fires in July alone.
"It just shows how bad this season is. In August alone, our teams have attended to 73 fires. We are battling with this unwanted fire and we encourage communities not to start fires.
"When there are fires during this time, you find out that the fire starts when the weather is windy, dry and hot. That puts firefighters' lives at risk.”
