Msunduzi working to restore power to all areas

The city says the disruption was caused by recent heavy rains and a severe snowstorm that damaged infrastructure in Pietermaritzburg.

The municipality's Anele Makhanya says technical teams are working around the clock to fully restore power to the affected areas.





"We can confirm that power has been restored in most of the areas, and right now we are currently experiencing minor faults in other parts of Msunduzi, but we are dealing with those faults.

"Our teams are working tirelessly to make sure that they restore power in all areas of Msunduzi Municipality."





