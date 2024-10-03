Msunduzi working to restore power to all areas
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
uMsunduzi Municipality has apologised for the financial loss suffered by some local businesses and residents due to a prolonged power outage.
uMsunduzi Municipality has apologised for the financial loss suffered by some local businesses and residents due to a prolonged power outage.
The city says the disruption was caused by recent heavy rains and a severe snowstorm that damaged infrastructure in Pietermaritzburg.
The municipality's Anele Makhanya says technical teams are working around the clock to fully restore power to the affected areas.
READ: Political parties weigh in on planned eThekwini water reduction
"We can confirm that power has been restored in most of the areas, and right now we are currently experiencing minor faults in other parts of Msunduzi, but we are dealing with those faults.
"Our teams are working tirelessly to make sure that they restore power in all areas of Msunduzi Municipality."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Anglers score big in KZN
Against all odds, from turbulent seas to icy rivers, anglers have landed...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Woman shares her unusual reaction to boyfriend's proposal
This is not the most ideal reaction, but you will be happy to know that ...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago