Msunduzi warns debtors to pay up before February
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Msunduzi Municipality has warned indebted
residents, businesses, and government entities to settle their accounts before
the end of January.
Msunduzi Municipality has warned indebted residents, businesses, and government entities to settle their accounts before the end of January.
The city claims it owed a total of R7 billion in municipal bills.
Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla says unpaid bills have had a massive impact on the city's ability to provide essential services to residents.
He says people who come forward could avoid prosecution or a fine and will be given a chance to settle their debts over a two-year period.
READ: Temporary lifting of water restrictions welcomed
However, he has warned the amnesty period will expire at the end of January.
"Water is a basic human right, but if people tamper with it, we have no choice but to introduce a hardcore or a hard disconnection which will then say, we have completely removed the infrastructure from them and we will find another way of providing them with that basic service," says Thebolla.
