Msunduzi warns debtors to pay up before February

The city claims it owed a total of R7 billion in municipal bills.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla says unpaid bills have had a massive impact on the city's ability to provide essential services to residents.

He says people who come forward could avoid prosecution or a fine and will be given a chance to settle their debts over a two-year period.

However, he has warned the amnesty period will expire at the end of January.

"Water is a basic human right, but if people tamper with it, we have no choice but to introduce a hardcore or a hard disconnection which will then say, we have completely removed the infrastructure from them and we will find another way of providing them with that basic service," says Thebolla.

