Msunduzi aims to recover R500m from discount blitz
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Msunduzi Municipality says it's aiming to recover R500 million in municipal debt in the next two weeks.
The city has begun disconnecting electricity and water services to customers, such as businesses, schools, homes, and government departments, in arrears.
"More especially government businesses because we have relied after we have given them time to sort out their accounts, accounts are still outstanding," says the city's Municipal Manager, Nelisiwe Ngcobo.
In August, uMsunduzi cut services to more than 20 schools that owed the municipality over R32 million.
Ngcobo says they need to meet their financial obligations to Eskom and UMngeni-UThukela Water.
“In terms of rates, it is sitting on R1 billion; hence, I have organised about ten teams that are going to try to recover this amount."
