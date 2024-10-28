ANC wants regulations for spaza shops to be strengthened

The ANC has urged the government to move swiftly in strengthening regulations for Spaza shops.





This after a rise in suspected food poisoning cases involving children.





A number of incidents have been reported this month which appear to be linked to children buying snacks outside schools.





On Friday, four people were arrested in Gauteng in connection with the deaths of six children, which allegedly occurred in a similar incident in Soweto.





Last week in Mtubatuba, more than 40 pupils fell ill after consuming snacks from a vendor outside a school.





Speaking at a special sitting of the NEC yesterday, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said they're deeply concerned.





"We also welcome the joint action of several departments, under the leadership of the minister of health in investigating the cause of hospitalisation of children due to suspect contaminated food."





The ministers of health and police are due to give an update this morning on their investigations into the Naledi food poisoning incident, as well as other cases in the country.

