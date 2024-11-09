Mozambique conflict costing South Africa millions says freighters
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A South African freight and logistics group has sounded the alarm over the financial toll of the political unrest in Mozambique.
The Association of Freight Forwarders has warned that millions of rands are being lost daily.
Border officials temporarily closed the Lebombo Port of Entry when vehicles were torched on the Mozambican side this week.
As a safety measure, some fuel trucks en route to South Africa were diverted on Friday.
At least 30 people have been killed in three weeks of demonstrations over contested election results.
READ: South Africa’s border with Mozambique partially reopened
The association's Barbara Mommen says the temporary border closures have disrupted logistics and critical supply chains that serve South Africa.
"What we would like to have is a restoration of some level of functionality to the corridor as soon as possible. Loss of livelihoods is really huge. I'm not sure that either SADC or our own government has given sufficient assistance in this regard."
Border officials agreed yesterday to partially reopen the port for the movement of people.
Cargo processing will begin once Mozambique completes preparations.
